Flight services to commence from Puri In 2022-23: Transport min Padmanabha Behera

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Sunday announced that flight services from Puri will commence in the year 2022-23.

If everything goes as planned, we will very likely see flight services from Puri in 2022-23. “We are already in the process of identifying land for the airport, it will be finished soon and the flight service under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme will begin”, Behera said to the media.

Odisha has plans to upgrade airstrips in all the undivided districts of the State. We are also assisting the Centre to commence flight services from Rourkela, Utkela and Jeypore. Due to Covid-19 situation the flight services have been affected” he added.

