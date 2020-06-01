Flight Services Resume Between Odisha’s Jharsuguda To Kolkata From Today

Jharsuguda: Flight services resumed today at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district. The services were suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A flight from Kolkata reached Jharsuguda at 7:35am and departed for Bhubaneswar at 8:10 am. It then reached Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar at 9:15am.

Similarly, the aircraft departed from Bhubaneswar Airport at 9:45am and arrived at Jharsuguda Airport at 10:50am. Later on it will leave for Kolkata at 11:30 am.

The service has been started by Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India.