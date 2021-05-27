Bhubaneswar: All the flights scheduled to take off and land in the Bhubaneswar airport have been allowed to resume from Thursday post cyclone Yaas.

The first flight post cyclone Yaas took off to Jharsuguda district in Odisha at 11 am with seven passengers informed the authorities at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA)

However it is noteworthy that, in view of the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas, flight services to and from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) had been suspended till today i.e. May 27.

Due to cyclone Yaas, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that Bhubaneswar Airportwill be closed from 11 pm on Tuesday till 5 am on Thursday i.e. May 27.