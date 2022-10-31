Flight services from Bhubaneswar to Jeypore begins today

Jeypore: The flight services to Jeypore will begin from Bhubaneswar today. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the flight operations today from Bhubaneswar. Jeypore Airport is the first airport which is owned by state government.

As per reports, all the tickets have been booked for ten days as soon as the company twitted. There are no tickets available till November 9. Around 180 tickets have been booked from both Jeypore-Bhubaneswar.

People have shown huge interest in booking tickets as the flight services to Jeypore begins officially from today. The prices are affordable for now. As all the tickets have been booked so quickly, it has become difficult for people to book tickets even after November 10. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 20 granted Jeypore Airport the licence to carry out commercial flight operations under the regional connectivity scheme.

The flight will take off from Biju Patnaik International Airport at 11:30 am and will reach Jeypore Airport at 1:20 pm everyday. After landing in Jeypore, the flight will take off from Jeypore at 1:40 pm and will land in Visakhapatnam at 2:30 pm.

Again it will take off from Visakhapatnam at 3 pm and will reach Jeypore at 3:50 pm. From Jeypore the flight will fly to Bhubaneswar at 4:05 pm and will land at 5:50 pm.

It is noteworthy that, the introductory offer of the flight tickets from Bhubaneswar to Jaypore are as low as Rs. 999/- and only for a limited period of time.