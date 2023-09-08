Flight services at Bhubaneswar airport to remain suspended at night, confirms AAI

Bhubaneswar: Flight services at Bhubaneswar airport will be suspended for 8 hours at night, said reliable reports on Friday.

The Biju Patnaik International Airport shall be closed at night to start Cat-II lighting system for safe landing of flights. For this reason, flights will be closed for eight hours at night from October to December.

The runway re-carpeting work will also be carried out at this time. Currently the airport is using Cat-3 lighting system, but soon Cat-2 airfield lighting system will be introduced here.

An expenditure of Rs. 19 crore has been allocated for this upgradation, said reports. The work will start from the first week of next month that is October.

Similarly, runway repair work will also be started at a cost of Rs 72 crore. Cat-1 airfield lighting system is being implemented in major international airports like Delhi. It is very expensive and the pilot can land the aircraft even when the runway is not visible.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that flight operations at Bhubaneswar airport will be suspended from 10 pm to 7 am or 11 pm to 8 am for maintenance of lighting equipment and runway repair ad re-carpeting.