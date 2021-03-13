Flight service to Chennai from VSS Airport in Jharsuguda to commence from this date: Details

Jharsuguda: Good news for Western Odisha. Flight services to begin from Jharsuguda Airport for Chennai shortly. Earlier, the service was available to Bengaluru and Mumbai from this airport.

As per reports, Spice Jet to commence daily flight services from the Veer Surendra Sai Airport of Jharsugha in Odisha to Chennai on a daily basis. The air service to Chennai is scheduled to commence from March 28. Online booking of tickets for this service has begun.

After two months of successful business, keeping the number of air passengers in view, the company has come up to commence flight services to Chennai.

As per this new service, a flight will take up from Chennai Airport at 1. 10 pm daily to reach the VSS Airport in Jharsuguda at 3 pm. The flight will fly from Jharsuguda Airport at 3.30 pm and will reach Chennai at 5 pm.

Indigo Airlines is likely to start flight services for different cities from VSS Airport soon, said the Airport Director Kishore Senapati.