Flight from Bhubaneswar to Jamshedpur starts today

Bhubaneswar: Flight from Bhubaneswar to Jamshedpur has started from Tuesday said reliable reports. The first flight took off at 7:30 am.

The flight was started under the UDAN scheme of flight services by India One Air. Bhubaneswar-Jamshedpur-Kolkata bookings are now open and will soon add 2 routes to Kolkata from Bhubaneswar to Jamshedpur and another from Jamshedpur to Kolkata.

As per the airfares fixed by the regional airline headquartered in Ahmedabad, the flight service from Bhubaneswar to Jamshedpur costs Rs 2999. The air ticket from Jamshedpur to Kolkata has been fixed at Rs 1999.