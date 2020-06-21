Flight From Bahrain With 145 Migrants Of Odisha Arrives In Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Around 145 Odia migrants are scheduled to arrive Bhubaneswar From Bahrain, today in a Special Flight under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The special flight of Air India departed at 1:05 pm from Bahrain and arrived in Bhubaneswar International Airport at 11:30 pm yesterday.

Because of COVID19 pandemic, many people working in Bahrain were stranded due to suspension of flight operations. After the Indian government came to know about the situation, a special Air India flight under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ was sent to bring the stranded Odias home.

In a video message the President of Odia Samaj in Bahrain, Mr Tapan Mishra expressed his gratefulness to  the Central Government and Odisha Government for conducting this rescue operation.

