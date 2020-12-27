Malkangiri: A flesh trade racket has been busted in Malkangri district of Odisha on Sunday. The incident has been reported from Techbadi Sahi and Malikeshwar Colony situated in Dariguda block of the district.

According to reports, the Malkangiri police got a tip off in this matter and started a probe into the matter.

After a lot of effort, the police has been successful in rescuing four sex workers and has arrested six customers in this connection.

One among the sex workers is reportedly a minor.