Five-year-old killed as car crashes into bike in Puri

By KalingaTV Bureau 72 0

Puri: In a tragic incident, a car reportedly crashed into a bike resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy on Saturday.

The accident took place at Chupurungi village of Puri district in Odisha.

The deceased boy has been identified as Sairam Baliyarsingh.

According to reports, Sairam, his father, mother, and elder sister received critical injuries following the accident.

All of them were rushed to a hospital for treatment, where Sairam succumbed to his injuries.

Later, the local people blocked the road for demanding compensation for Sairam’s family members and their free treatment.

Soon, a team of local police reached the spot and cleared the road blockade after a discussion with the agitators.

