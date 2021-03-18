Five Students of KiiT Intl School Make it to the KVPY Galaxy

Bhubaneswar: It is remarkable and worth of a pride for the KIIT when it adds to its cap yet another feather. Among many applauses for the students here, there is one more climb up the ladder as five students of KiiT International School have made it to the doors of glory by their flying successes by above five in the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana(KVPY) examinations conducted by the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISC) Bangalore.

Success often stems from perseverance. The performances by the five students of KiiT International Schools are something that is a moment to rejoice not only by the students but the people who were behind them.

It goes without saying that, the students such as Deepanshu Mallu (national rank: 065), Divyanshu Mallu (national rank 067), Vidyadhar Sahoo (national rank 851), Kanisk Modi (national rank 252) and Pratham Prate Mohanty who has positioned at the national rank 707, are the real torch bearers of the sequence of glories the KiiT-IS is known for. Its serial rise on the graph of achievements has to be a reason for pride and satisfaction for Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS who is not only a big dreamer for many and an astounding achiever as well.

Dr. Samanta showed the magnanimity of his selfless persona by his overwhelming praise for the budding young scientists and give a huge applause for Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson; Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal, and all the teachers and staff of the Kii-IS.

Students of KiiT-IS are not alien to the stands of victory as is evident by the past myriad excellence shown in various competitive examinations every year and what cannot be lost sight of is the hard work, patience, and of course, guidance of teachers.

It can be worth of mention here that KVPY is an acknowledged scholarship programme funded by none other than the Department of Science & Technology of the Government of India, which constantly encourage students to take up research as a career in the areas of Basic Science.