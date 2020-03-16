Five of a family fall sick after consuming poisonous mushroom in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: As many as five members of a family, including two pregnant women, fell sick after consuming poisonous mushrooms at Bahalda village under Khunta Police limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district last night.

The victims have been identified as Buddhu Singh, Dillip Singh, Nini Singh, Sukurumani Singh and Sabita Singh.

According to reports, the family members collected the mushrooms from a field near their house yesterday afternoon and had had the mushroom curry in their dinner last night.

Soon after their dinner, five member of the family complained stomach-ache, vomiting and loose motion.

They were immediately rushed to Khunta hospital. Two of them were shifted to a hospital in Udala as their health condition deteriorated.

Later, the two pregnant women were admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital here in critical condition.