Five More Departments Come Under ‘Mo Sarkar’ Initiative In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Naveen Patnaik government on Monday covered five more departments under the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative in Odisha.

Five departments that joined the ambit of ‘Mo Sarkar’ include Water Resources, Cooperation, Fisheries and animal resources, Social security and empowerment of persons with disability, and Textiles handloom .

Launching the inclusion of these five departments, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the officers to respect the will of the people.

“People are the life force of a democratic system. Government is a reflection of the will of people which is constituted to meet their aspirations. It is, therefore, imperative that public servant must uphold the dignity of the people whom they are supposed to serve and respect their will,” said the Chief Minister.

So far, a total of 22 departments have come under the ambit of the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative of the State government.

‘Mo Sarkar’ is a transformational initiative under 5T programme to bring professionalism and behavioral change through direct random feedback for effective implementation of various schemes in the state.