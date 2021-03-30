Five Maoists Killed In Encounter By Security Forces In Odisha

By Atmaja Mohanty
Representational Image Credits: IANS

Malkangiri: As many as five Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Malkangiri district of Odisha. A total of 41 officers were involved in the encounter.

According to reports, the officers and Maoists clashed  in Khobrameda jungle on Monday and they had an exchange of fire.

In this exchange of fire top maoist leader Bhaskar has been killed. He was the secretary of the Maoist Gadcharoli Division Committee. He had a prize money of Rs 50 lakhs on his head.

Among the five Maoists, the deputy commander of Tipagadadalam Shukdev had a prize money of Rs 10 lakhs and platoon commander Maoist Sujata Swain had Rs 15 lakhs on their head.

Huge cache of Maoist articles seized, informed SP Vinit Agarwal.

