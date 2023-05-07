Five highway looters arrested in Balasore, laptop and 16 mobile phones seized

Balasore: As many as five members of a highway looters’ gang were arrested by the Balasore police on Sunday, informed Balasore Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagarika Nath.

While addressing the media persons today, Nath said that the district police had formed a special team to investigate following several complaints of loots on the national highway.

The arrested persons, who have been identified as Gajendra Das, Dharmendra Parida, Ripun Jena, Suryakant Das and Akash Lenka, used to loot mobiles, laptops, cash and other valuables from the commuters by threatening them with either guns or weapons.

Each of the arrested persons has several cases pending against them at different police stations, said the SP adding that the accused against whom the highest numbers of cases are pending is Gajendra. A total of 14 cases are pending against him while 9 and 8 cases are pending against Dharmendra and Ripun respectively.

Likewise, Suryakant Das has 3 cases against him while and Akash Lenka has 2 cases against him, the Superintendent of Police informed.

Apart from arresting the accused persons, Balasore police also seized a car, pickup van, laptop, two two-wheelers, two pen drives, ATM cards, 4 money purse, and 16 mobile phones form their possessions.

Other three members of the looters’ gang have been identified. Efforts are on to arrest them soon, the SP informed.

