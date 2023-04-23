Five dreaded criminals arrested in Puri

Puri: The Puri Special Squad and Talabania police today arrested five dreaded criminals and 3 guns, 10 rounds of live ammunition and other sharp weapons seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as most wanted Manua Mohanty, Soumyaranjan Biswal of Jagatsinghpur,Milan Mishra of Raghupati Nagar, Deepak Suar of Suar Sahi and Nilu Barik of Markendeswar Sahi.

For the past 29 days, the intelligence department of Odisha was monitoring Manua’s movements. Meanwhile, Manua was changing his location frequently.

The police are planning to crack down on the crime happenings near Puri and nearby areas. The operation against the criminals will continue, informs Puri SP Vishal Singh.