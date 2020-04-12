Five Demands That CM Naveen Placed Before PM Modi To Fight Covid-19 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has placed a five charter demand before PM Narendra Modi to make the fight against coronavirus more effective.

The proactive role of the CM in fighting the deadly pandemic has gained praise from all over India.

To strengthen the fight, the CM has made a few demands to the PM. The demands are as follows:

Extension of the lock down till the 30th of April 2020. Suspension of railway and flight services till 30th April 2020. To restart farming and MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) To help in maintaining social distancing and imposition of lock down. To care for the labourers or workers stuck in other states.

It is noteworthy that there have been a total of 54 coronavirus cases (including one death) in the state as of yesterday.