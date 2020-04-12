File Photo

Five Demands That CM Naveen Placed Before PM Modi To Fight Covid-19 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: The CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has placed a five charter demand before PM Narendra Modi to make the fight against coronavirus more effective.

The proactive role of the CM in fighting the deadly pandemic has  gained praise from all over India.

Related News

4 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha; Tally…

Out Of 37 COVID-19 Active Cases In Odisha, Only Two Need…

COVID-I9 lockdown: Man allegedly thrashed by police on way…

Gajapati Police releases Video to create awareness on…

To strengthen the fight, the CM has made a few demands to the PM. The demands are as follows:

  1. Extension of the lock down till the 30th of April 2020.
  2. Suspension of railway and flight services till 30th April 2020.
  3. To restart farming and MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act)
  4. To help in maintaining social distancing and imposition of lock down.
  5. To care for the labourers or workers stuck in other states.

It is noteworthy that there have been a total of  54 coronavirus cases (including one death) in the state as of yesterday.

You might also like
State

4 more coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha; Tally rises to 54

State

Out Of 37 COVID-19 Active Cases In Odisha, Only Two Need Medical Care: NHM Director

State

COVID-I9 lockdown: Man allegedly thrashed by police on way to hospital in…

State

Gajapati Police releases Video to create awareness on Coronavirus: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.