Five cyber criminals arrested by Hyderabad police in capital city of Odisha

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: In a combined raid, a joint team of Hyderabad police and Bharatpur police arrested five cyber fraudsters in the capital city of Odisha on Friday.

The five arrested have been identified as Aditya Narayan Mohapatra, Laxmidhar Murmu, Pramod Nayak, Soumyaranjan Patnaik and Debashis Ojha and they are engineering students. Around 5 mobiles have been sized from their possession.

Of the five accused, three are from Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar and two from Barmunda.

Sources says, They were allegedly involved in cheating people of nearly Rs 30 lakh. The accused used to cheat people in Hyderabad. They had looted Rs 15 lakh each from two accounts.

The Commissionerate police today handed over the five accused to Hyderabad police.

A case has been registered under Section 419, 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66-C of IT Act.

Related News

CHSE Plus-2 Results to be declared by July 31: Edu Min Samir…

Fire Breaks Out At Red Cross Blood Bank In Odisha

You might also like
State

CHSE Plus-2 Results to be declared by July 31: Edu Min Samir Dash

State

Fire Breaks Out At Red Cross Blood Bank In Odisha

State

Covid vaccination for pregnant women to begin after July 15 in Odisha

State

Giant monitor lizard found in washroom of a house in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.