Five cyber criminals arrested by Hyderabad police in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a combined raid, a joint team of Hyderabad police and Bharatpur police arrested five cyber fraudsters in the capital city of Odisha on Friday.

The five arrested have been identified as Aditya Narayan Mohapatra, Laxmidhar Murmu, Pramod Nayak, Soumyaranjan Patnaik and Debashis Ojha and they are engineering students. Around 5 mobiles have been sized from their possession.

Of the five accused, three are from Ghatikia area of Bhubaneswar and two from Barmunda.

Sources says, They were allegedly involved in cheating people of nearly Rs 30 lakh. The accused used to cheat people in Hyderabad. They had looted Rs 15 lakh each from two accounts.

The Commissionerate police today handed over the five accused to Hyderabad police.

A case has been registered under Section 419, 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 66-C of IT Act.