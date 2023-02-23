Five artists from Odisha get Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi award

Delhi: It is a matter of great joy and pride for the people of the entire Odisha that as many as five noted artists from the State have been conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2020 and 2021.

According to reports, Rabindra Atibudhi, Trilochan Mohanta, Susmita Das, Bijay Kumar Jena and Manoj Pattnaik received the prestigious award.

While Odissi dancer Rabindra Atibudhi and Chhau dancer Trilochan Mohanta received the award for the year 2020, Sugam Sangeet singer Susmita Das, dancer Bijay Kumar Jena and theatre director Manoj Pattnaik were given the award for 2021.

President Droupadi Murmu gave them a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, a ‘tamrapatra’ and an ‘angavastram’ to each of them during an event held at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.