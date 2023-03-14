FIVB delegates hail VFI president Achyuta Samanta

Bhubaneswar: The delegation of the International Volleyball Federation (Federation Internationale De Volleyball or FIVB) is on a visit to India. The team led by FIVB General Director Fabio Azevedo highly appreciated VFI president Achyuta Samanta’s work.

Addressing a press conference in Kerala, Fabio hailed Samanta’s efforts. He said the Indian Olympic Association along with the KIIT & KISS Universities, founded by Samanta, are taking a lot of steps for the development of volleyball and under his leadership, we will work together to promote volleyball in India.

This apart, Fabio also said that we will work under the leadership of Samanta for the promotion of volleyball at the school level in south Asia. He said that he could not meet Samanta as he is abroad.

At the request of Samanta, it is decided to organize the Under-19 and Under-21 World Championships in 2024 along with the FIVB Club World Championship next December to further promote volleyball in India. He informed that the details in this regard will be made official soon.