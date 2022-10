Bhadrak: As many as 10 fishermen had a close shave today after a fishing boat caught fire in mid-sea in Chandabali area of Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the boat named ‘Maa Padmabati’ had 10 fishermen on board and had gone for fishing when the boat caught fire near Wheeler island in Dhamra.

However, as soon as the flames started, the fishermen jumped into the sea to save their lives.

Thereafter, another fishing boat rescued them.

Further details awaited.