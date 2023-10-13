Fishermen try to sit on crocodile misjudging it to be a wood log, know what happens next

Balasore: Miscalculating a large crocodile as a wood log, a few fishermen proceeded to sit on its back. However, as they got closer, the croc opened its mouth and attacked them.

The incident took place in Balasore district of Odisha recently. The crocodile was rescued from the Muralichada area under Talasari Marine Police Station limits in Balasore.

As per reports, a few fishermen were taking a rest at the Muralichada Island in the Balasore district when they witnessed a big object floating on the water nearby.

They considered it as a wood log and thus proceeded to sit on it. However, as they reached nearby and attempted to sit on it, the reptile opened its mouth and chased them to attack. However, the fishermen managed to catch it. Using a rope, they gripped the huge reptile and informed the Forest Department.

Later, as the crocodile was measured, it was found that the length of the crocodile was 13 feet.

After being alerted the officers from Bhogarai Forest Department reached the spot when the fishermen handed over the crocodile to them. The Forest Department accordingly rescued the crocodile.

The caught crocodile is of the gharial species, said the forest department.