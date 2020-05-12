Puri: Stranded fishermen belonging to Odisha stuck in Andhra Pradesh due to the nation wide COVID19 lockdown have finally been able to reach Odisha via sea route.

16 fishermen have reached the coasts of Odisha in two boats. 11 among them are from Chandrabhaga where as five of them are from Penthakata area of Puri.

The health condition of all these returnees has been monitored. They have undergone thermal scanning and have been admitted to the nearest quarantine center. Their swab samples shall soon be collected, said the local officials.

It is noteworthy that they were stuck in Andhra Pradesh since the past two months for the sudden lockdown declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.