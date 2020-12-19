Fishermen Net Part Of Missile In Odisha; What They Did Will Surprise You

Bhadrak: A group of fishermen netted a broken piece of missile while they were fishing in the Dhamra Port on Saturday. According to reports, some fishermen fished out the broken iron part of a missile while they had gone to catch fish in a boat named Maa Chhachinda.

However, they sold out the iron piece of missile for Rs 25 per kilogram. The total weight of the piece of missile was said to be around 80 kgs.

It is worthwhile to mention here that missiles are being test-fired off the coast time and again following which some parts of the missiles reportedly fall in the sea. The netted broken piece is said to be one of such pieces.

When asked about the incident, Dhamra Marine Police Station IIC said that he has not got any information about the iron piece of the missile.