Fisherman meets watery grave in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, a fisherman drowned to death while fishing in Odisha’s Bhadrak district. The incident has come to the fore from Ghazipur village under the Tihidi police limits of the district. The deceased has been identified as Biswaranjan Mohanty.

According to reports, on Saturday morning, Biswaranjan along with his friend, identified as Tubula Naik, went to take off the net he set a few days back to catch fish. While taking it off, they were washed into the river. Reportedly, Biswarajan got stuck inside the net. Due to loss of breath, he died on the spot. While Tubula was rescued by the locals. He was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

On being informed, fire service personnel and police reached the spot and fished out Biswaranjan’s body. They have sent the body for autopsy and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.