Fish-laden vehicle overturns in Odisha’s Balasore dist, people loot fishes

Balasore: A fish-laden vehicle reportedly overturned on Tuesday in Balasore district of Odisha. However, soon after the incident many people rushed to the spot and looted the fishes which were scattered on the road due to the accident. The incident took place on the Panchupali-Langaleshwara main road under Baliapala Police Station limit in the district.

As per reports, the fish laden vehicle was on its way to Jaleswar of Balasore district from the river mouth of Jamunala today afternoon. The vehicle reportedly overturned near the Dakhina Mahabala of the Panchupali Bandha after one of the tyres of the vehicle bursts. Accordingly, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it turned turtle.

As a result of the accident, the fish trays get scattered on the road. Taking the opportunity of the situation the locals looted fishes and fled from the scene.