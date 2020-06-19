First VC of Balangir Rajendra University appointed

First VC of Rajendra University in Balangir of Odisha appointed

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor, Sambalpur University has been appointed to act as the first Vice-Chancellor of Rajendra University, Balangir. A letter in this regard was issued today from the office of the Chancellor on Friday.

As per reports, Governor of Odisha and Chancellor issued a letter today regarding appointment of the first Vice Chancellor of Rajendra University in Balangir of Odisha.

As per the letter, Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor, Sambalpur University shall act as first Vice-Chancellor, Rajendra University, Bolangir in addition to his own duties till January 17, 2021 or till regular Vice-Chancellor joins in Rajendra University or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Professor Deepak Kumar Behera is the current Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University.  Earlier, he served as the Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University, Odisha from 1st August 2013 to 31st July 2016. He was a former Professor and the Head of the Department of Anthropology, Sambalpur University.

