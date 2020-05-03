First train carrying 1150 migrant reach Odisha

First train carrying 1150 migrants from Kerala reach Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: The first train carrying as many as 1150 migrant from Kerala arrived in Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, the special train carrying the migrant from Odisha reportedly reached at Jagannathpur (JNP) station in Ganjam district early this morning.

Sources said that all of them were taken into different quarantine centres while observing social distancing norms following their health checkups.

All those who arrived from Surat by bus last night  also have been kept in the quarantine centre, added the sources.

All these returnees are said to be from Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada and Nabarangpur district. 

Some more trains is expected to bring the stranded Odia from Kerala and other States under ‘Operation Shubh Yatra’

