First selection list of PG admission in Odisha released, check details

Bhubaneswar: The first selection list of PG admission in Odisha has been released. The first merit list has been released on the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha.

As per the repots, as many as 54,107 candidates had applied, but only 19,825 applicants have been selected in the first round of section. This includes 12,959 female, 6864 male and 2 transgender students.

Students can click on the link (pg.samsodisha.gov.in) to check the first merit list of PG admission in Odisha.

Here are the details about the PG admission in Odisha:

Total PG Higher Education Institutions: 110

Universities: 16

Colleges: 94

Total sanctioned seat strength: 27,816

Total students applied: 54,107

Total eligible applicants considered for selection: 39,696

Total students selection in 1 st round: 19,825

round: 19,825 Total male selected: 6864

Total female selected: 12,959

Total transgender selected: 2

Dateline of the PG admission in Odisha: