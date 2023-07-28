First selection list of PG admission in Odisha released, check details
Bhubaneswar: The first selection list of PG admission in Odisha has been released. The first merit list has been released on the official website of the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha.
As per the repots, as many as 54,107 candidates had applied, but only 19,825 applicants have been selected in the first round of section. This includes 12,959 female, 6864 male and 2 transgender students.
Students can click on the link (pg.samsodisha.gov.in) to check the first merit list of PG admission in Odisha.
Here are the details about the PG admission in Odisha:
- Total PG Higher Education Institutions: 110
- Universities: 16
- Colleges: 94
- Total sanctioned seat strength: 27,816
- Total students applied: 54,107
- Total eligible applicants considered for selection: 39,696
- Total students selection in 1st round: 19,825
- Total male selected: 6864
- Total female selected: 12,959
- Total transgender selected: 2
Dateline of the PG admission in Odisha:
- 01-May-2023 (02:00 PM): Availability of Online Common Application Form (CAF) in the website www.samsodisha.gov.in
- 10-May-2023(11:45 PM): Last date of applying online CAF through www.samsodisha.gov.in
- 11-May-2023 & 12-May-2023: Editing of the CAF (if required) for the CAF submitted earlier.(No fresh CAF will be allowed during this period)
- 16-May-2023: Submission of applicant’s data to State Selection Board (SSB)
- 09-Jun-2023(02:00 PM onwards): Availability of Hall Ticket on the website of the State Selection Board (SSB) i.e .https://ssbodisha.ac.in as well as on the SAMS website for downloading the Admit Card
- 23-Jun-2023 to 04-Jul-2023 (expect 28-Jun-2023 & 30-Jun-2023): Conduct of Entrance Examination (CPET-2023)
- 16-Jul-2023: Handing over the entrance marks to OCAC by SSB,Odisha
- 08-Jul-2023 (10:00 AM) to 15-Jul-2023 (11.45 PM): Updation of Graduation/Equivalent marks by the applicant
- 20-Jul-2023 (02:00 PM): Publication of subject-wise and State-wide merit list
- 20-Jul-2023 to 23-Jul-2023: Choice filling by eligible applicants
- 28-Jul-2023(02:00PM): Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats(For First Round Selection)
- 29-Jul-2023 (10:00 AM) to 31-Jul-2023 (11:45 PM): Selection of Slide-up/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by students through SAMS (Student’s Account) portal
- 31-Jul-2023 (09:00 AM) to 2-Aug-2023 (05:00 PM): Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection)
- 1-Aug-2023 to 2-Aug-2023 (07:00 PM): Data updation of admitted students in the e-space(for First Round Admission)by the respective Institutions
- 07-Aug-2023 (02:00 PM): Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats(for Second Round Selection)
- 08-Aug-2023 to 10-Aug-2023 (11:45 PM): Selection of Slide-up/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by students through SAMS Students Account portal
- 09-Aug-2023 (09:00AM) to 11-Aug-2023 (5:00PM): Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Second Round Selection)
- 09-Aug-2023 (09:00AM) to 13-Aug-2023 (07:00 PM): Data updation of admitted students in the e-space (for Second Round Admission) by the respective Institutions
- 18-Aug-2023(02:00PM): Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats(for Third Round Selection)
- 19-Aug-2023 to 21-Aug-2023 (11:45PM): Selection of Slide-up/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by students through SAMS (Student’s Account) portal
- 20-Aug-2023 (09:00AM) to 23-Aug-2023 (5:00PM): Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Third Round Selection)
- 20-Aug-2023 (09:00AM) to 23-Aug-2023 (5:00PM): Data updation of admitted students in the e-space(for Third Round Admission) by the respective Institutions
- 28-Aug-2023: Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats (for Fourth Round Selection)
- 29-Aug-2023 to 31-Aug-2023 (11:45PM): Selection of Slide-up/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by students through SAMS Students Account portal
- 31-Aug-2023 (09:00AM) to 01-Sep-2023 (05:00PM): Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Fourth Round Selection)
- 28-Aug-2023 to 01-Sep-2023(07:00 PM): Data updation of admitted students in the e-space(for Fourth Round Admission)by the respective Institutions
- 06-Sep-2023(02:00PM): Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats(for Fifth Round Selection)
- 07-Sep-2023 to 09-Sep-2023 (11:45PM): Selection of Slide-up/Freeze/Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by students through SAMS Students Account portal
- 09-Sep-2023 (09:00AM) to 11-Sep-2023 (05:00PM): Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Fifth Round Selection)
- 09-Sep-2023 to 11-Sep-2023 (07:00PM): Data updation of admitted students in the e-space(for Fifth Round Admission) by the respective Institutions
- 18-Sep-2023 (02:00PM): Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats(for Sixth Round Selection)
- 19-Sep-2023 to 21-Sep-2023 (11:45PM): Selection of Slide-up/ Freeze/ Float Option and Online payment of admission fees by students through SAMS Students Account portal
- 19-Sep-2023 (09:00AM) to 21-Sep-2023 (05:00PM)(Except Sunday): Reporting of applicant at allotted institutions for taking admission (for Sixth Round Selection)
- 19-Sep-2023 (09:00AM) to 21-Sep-2023 (07:00PM): Data updation of admitted students in the e-space (for Sixth Round Admission) by the respective Institutions