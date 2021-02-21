First Of Its Kind Beach Soccer Festival In Odisha ‘Beach Soccer 2021’ To Begin From Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The first of its kind beach soccer festival in Odisha ‘Beach Soccer 2021’ to begin at Chandrabhaga Beach in Konark from tomorrow. It will conclude on February 23.

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera is slated to inaugurate the Beach Soccer Festival.

As per the schedule, the matches will be of 12 minutes each with 3 minutes break. All matches are scheduled from 4 pm except the final game, which is to be played at 6.30 pm on February 23.

The unique event is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with Odisha Government’s Tourism Department.

Odisha Football Club (OFC) is the Technical Partner of the event.