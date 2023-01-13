First match of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 to be held today

Rourkela: The first match of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held today in Birsa Munda Stadium, Rourkela, Odisha. The tournament will kick off with a match between Spain and the host country India.

This year is the 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. A total of 16 teams will participate in the upcoming tournament, including India, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, England, France, Japan, Germany, Netherlands, Korea, Malaysia, Wales, South Africa, Spain, and New Zealand.

Today’s India vs Spain match will commence at 7 PM, Indian Standard Time.

The live streaming of the first match India vs Spain match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on the watch hockey app in India.

The live telecast of India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match can be enjoyed on the Star Sports Network in India.