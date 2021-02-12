Puri: The first lot of timber for construction of the three chariots reached here today. Around 49 numbers of ‘Dhaura’ and ‘Asana’ wood logs have been transported from the Nayagarh forest division in two trucks.

The timber logs will be worshipped with prescribed rituals on the Saraswati Puja day and subsequently the process for chariot construction will begin.

As per the tradition three pieces of Dhaura wood logs will be placed at the Chariot yard (Ratha Khala) on Vasanta Panchami day for worship.

While 865 pieces of wood logs are needed, this year a total of 796 numbers of wood logs will be transported to Puri for construction of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. The three chariots are called Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana respectively. The chariots will roll on the grand road (Bada Danda) of Puri on the Car festival day 2021.

According to the supervisor who supplies wood logs for chariot construction in Puri, 69 wood logs had been hoarded from last year, to be used for chariot construction this year.

The making of the chariots will begin from the Akshyaya Trutiya day.