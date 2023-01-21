First lot of timber for Chariot Construction for Puri Rath Yatra leave Nayagarh

Nayagarh: The first lot of wood were dispatched from Dasapalla in the Nayagarh district of Odisha on Saturday for the construction of three chariots for Lord Jagannath’s annual Rath Yatra.

Sources say, as many as 104 wooden logs were dispatched from Daspalla in three trucks after performing special puja at Mahaveer Mandir.

Around 747 wooden logs are required for the construction of three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Goddess Subhadra for the annual Rath Yatra festival this year.

In the afternoon, the truck loaded with the logs will leave for Puri after worshipping at the Jagannath Temple in Nayagarh in the presence of DFO and forest department officials.

According to tradition, the first logs should arrive at Puri for construction of chariots for Ratha Yatra before Saraswati Puja.