First-ever Odia audio novel ‘Kukura Kahani’ releases at IIMC, Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: First-ever Odia audio novel ‘Kukura Kahani’(Tales of Dogs), written by eminent author Mrunal has been released by the Subrat Kumar Pati, founder of Radio Bhubaneswar and radio jockey on Monday at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal. Assistant Professor Dr Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra was also present during the launching of this unique project in the state.

The audio novel in Mrunal’s own voice will now be broadcast on the popular internet radio station, Radio Bhubaneswar at 9 pm everyday starting on March 16. 12 episodes of 8-12 minute duration will be played in a serialized way and it will be available in Radio Bhubaneswar app.

Speaking about the audio novel Dr Mrinal Chatterjee said “In this digital era, many audio novels have been produced across the world in different languages. There are some novels which are available in audio version in several Indian languages as well, but for the very first time an Odia novel’s audio version has been released.

“Now people have several constraints to read printed books or go to the libraries to pick up a book. I hope those with the love for literature will listen to this novel as they listen to the songs on the go.”

Kukura Kahani talks about the human relations with the canines. Here the dogs have come up as prominent characters and the novel portrays many dimensions of a dog’s mentality, their ‘class struggle’ within their communities. The author has also tried to send across a message to the human society through the canine characters.

“We always look for interesting content for radio. Dr Chatterjee’s novel came to us as a surprise gift. Initially we thought of modifying the original recording with sound effects, but we have found that the author’s own narration was good enough to go it for broadcast,” said Subrat Kumar Pati.

Terming this audio novel as a fresh trend-setter, Dr Jyoti Prakash Mohapatra said, “Odia author Achyutananda Pati used to write short stories with animal and plants and characters. He had initiated the tradition which was discontinued. This is a fresh attempt by Mrunal. Unlike human characters, other animal and plant characters brings a sense of purity among the readers. This novel is a must listen.”

The audio novel will also available in radio.garden, one of the largest internet radio hosting platform as part of Radio Bhubaneswar’s programming. One can download Radio Bhubaneswar app from Google Play store.

The audio version of the novel will also be stored in Jyoti, the centre for visually impaired persons, at IIMC Dhenkanal.