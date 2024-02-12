First ever Matsya-Pranee Samavesh to begin in Odisha from Feb 16

Bhubaneswar: The Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department of Odisha government is all set to organise the first ever Matsya-Pranee Samavesh from February 16. The three-day event at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar will continue till February 18.

Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will inaugurate the Matsya-Pranee Samavesh at 4 PM on February 16. It will have 12 sessions.

As decided by the Department, 20 from each block of the State and over 6000 fish farmers, animal husbandry, women self-help group (SHG) members, and industrialists are slated to take part in the event.

Different departments of the State and Central Governments, and also the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), World Fish, various Universities, research cenres, and private associations will be part of the Matsya-Pranee Samavesh. They will hold various programs like technical sessions, farmer scientific discussions, seminars, demonstration of latest equipment, live animals and fish displays and experience sharing sessions.

Around 200 farmers and entrepreneurs will be awarded as champions for their achievements in fisheries and animal husbandry. Even the officials of best performing departments will also be felicitated.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari, Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, Higher Education Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Public Enterprises, Science & Technology Minister Ashok Panda, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain will attend the program and enlighten the participants.

Sources said that a special session called “Ask The Minister” will be held during the Matsya-Pranee Samavesh. The Departmental ministers will give straight answers to various questions asked to them during the “Ask The Minister” session.

As many as 400 stalls of different companies and NGOs will showcase the latest technology meant for farming including fish and animals.