First Ever Lightning And Thunder Research Center Of India To Be Set Up In Odisha

By WCE 2
File Photo Of A Severe Thunderstorm

Bhubaneswar: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra informed on Friday that, the first ever lightning and thunderstorm research institute shall be set up in Odisha.

According to sources, the research institute shall be set up in Balasore district of Odisha and shall be one of its kind in India.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Ministry of Earth Sciences, will collaborate to form the institute.

This institute will be a thunderstorm testbed. It will help in saving lives by predicting the exact spot in which the lightning will strike so that a warning can be issued beforehand.

