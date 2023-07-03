First-ever in Odisha! CM dedicates Higher Secondary School for visually-impaired & hearing-impaired students

The initiatives will facilitate the visually-impaired and hearing-impaired children from different parts of the State to study +2 staying in hostels.

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today dedicated the State’s first-ever higher secondary school for visually-impaired and hearing-impaired students at Unit III in Bhubaneswar.

Patnaik inaugurated the Bhima Bhoi Government High School and Bipin Bihari Choudhary Government High School for the Deaf which have been transformed into Bhima Bhoi Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for visually-impaired and Bipin Bihari Choudhary Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for hearing-impaired respectively.

To further motivate these students, IT and IT-services-related topics will be taught in vocational education. In Bhima Bhoi Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, both Arts and IT streams have been opened and at Bipin Bihari Choudhary Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Science and IT subjects have been introduced.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the audio studio for the visually-impaired children and the virtual studio for the hearing-impaired children.

On the occasion, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi encouraged the students of both schools.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, Secretary of School and Mass Education Department Aswathy S., OSEPA State Project Director Anupam Saha, Khordha Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

