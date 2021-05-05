Bhubaneswar: Since long Odia film audiences had not witnessed a new mythological movie while during the eighties and nineties, many religious films had gone super hit. Last but not least, renowned production House of Odisha Akshay Parija Production coming up with a new religious film. For the first time a full fledged feature film will be made on the prime deity of Sambalpur, Maa Samaleswari.

The film titled “Maa Samaleswari” will be released in theaters as well as on the digital media.

The story has been developed by Shankar Tripathy of Shree Jagannath Series fame in consultation with Professor Shankar Pati and Historian Deepak Panda.

The movie is directed by Basant Sahoo, whose ‘Maa Gojabaiani’ was a blockbuster and still not forgotten. Story and screenplay is by Sankar Tripathy.

“The story of the film has been researched with lot of detailing and going back to 16th century. The movie is going to be a costly venture as it involves reach history of western Odisha. We hope to release it during Nuakhai this year, the auspicious festival in Western Odisha,” producer Akshay Parija said.

The films of Akshay Parija Products have won two National Awards, 28 State Awards and over two dozen international awards.

Notable films are Jiaanta Bhoota, Thukul, Agastya, Love u Jessica, Kehi nuhe kahar in Odiya, Kadeai Hawa in Hindi, Gotro, Kantho, Rasgolla etc in Bengali.

“With the hard work of the entire team and Maa Samaleswari’s blessings, it is expected to touch the hearts of millions”, said Pranay Jethy, creative partner of the film.

It is to be noted that religious films have a huge fan following. In Odia, the first ever film ‘Sita Bibaha’ was a mythological film. Besides, there are many others hit films including ‘Ramayana’, ‘Laba Kusha’ etc. Not only in Odia, there are many super hit mythological movies in Hindi and in other languages. Lately, Ramanand Sagar’s cult TV serial ‘Ramayana’ had created record of getting the most number of visitors during its re-telecast.

