First cut-off list for +2 admissions released, see details here

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Higher Education has released the first cut-off list for +2 admissions today July 06, 2023. Students are to visit the official SAMS (Student Academic Management System) portal to access the first +2 merit list.

The initial cut-off marks is as follows:

For Arts stream the cut-off is- 80 percent

For Science stream the cut-off is- 91.67 percent

For Commerce stream the cut-off is- 79.20 percent

The second cut-off list is expected on July 19, 2023.

Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School tops the list in all streams.

The cut-off mark for admission into BJB Junior College in Bhubaneswar is 89 percent for Science which is the second highest.

The first phase of registration for +2 admissions is scheduled to commence on July 7, 2023 and will continue until July 13, 2023. Eligible students are to enroll in their respective higher secondary schools based on the received intimation.

The crucial Slide up process will take place from July 8, 2023 to July 14, 2023. This particular process allows a student to switch to higher preferred schools based on availability. It is important that students take advantage of this opportunity to secure admission in their own preferred institutions.

The second +2 merit list will be published on July 19, 2023, providing further opportunities for students. Following which, the second phase of registrations will take place from July 20, 2023 to July 22, 2023, allowing eligible candidates to complete their registration.

Notably, the last date for applying through the SAMS portal was June 30, 2023. Reportedly, a total of 4,72,279 students submitted their applications for the available 5 lakh seats across 2158 higher secondary schools.

As the admission procedures unfold, students are advised to stay updated through all official channels to ensure a smooth and successful transition into the institutions.

