First Cut-Off List For +2 Admissions In Odisha To Be Announced Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Secondary Education Department, today will publish the first phase cut-off list for admission into Plus II courses in various streams.

The first cut-off list will be published at 11.00 AM on the website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) https://samsodisha.gov.in/Juniorweb.aspx.

The admission of the candidates selected in the first phase will be held between Sep 21,2020 and Sep 26, 2020.

The  second cut-off list will be published on Oct 3,2020. The admission of the students will be held between October 5,2020 and Oct 7,2020

The spot selection cut-off list will be published on Oct 13,2020.

The department have received 3, 80, 896 applications this year for admission into the +2 courses.

 

