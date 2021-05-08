Bhubaneswar: The first consignment of Covishield vaccine procured by Odisha Government for the vaccination of 18-44 age group arrived here on Saturday.

According to reports, 1 lakh doses of the state procured Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII) received at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here at 2 PM.

First consignment (1 lakh doses) of State procured COVISHIELD vaccine (which will be administered to persons in 18-44 age group) was received at 2pm at Bhubaneswar Airport. State has paid Rs 15-crore to Serum Institute of India for procuring 4.78lakh doses of Covishield pic.twitter.com/N7gtwUQWNb — Soumyajit Pattnaik (@soumyajitt) May 8, 2021

It is to be noted here that Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra had written a letter to the CMD Serum Institute of India on April 25 asking him to provide 377 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines.

Mohapatra also had reportedly placed an order for 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin.