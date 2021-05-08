First Consignment Of Covishield Vaccine Procured By Odisha Arrives

By WCE 3
Covishield Vaccine in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The first consignment of Covishield vaccine procured by Odisha Government for the vaccination of 18-44 age group arrived here on Saturday.

According to reports, 1 lakh doses of the state procured Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII) received at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here at 2 PM.

It is to be noted here that Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra had written a letter to the CMD Serum Institute of India on April 25 asking him to provide 377 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines.

Also Read: Odisha Places Order For 10.34 Lakh Doses Of Covaxin, 377 Lakh Doses Of Covishield Vaccines

Mohapatra also had reportedly placed an order for 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin.

