First CNG crematorium in Bhubaneswar of Odisha inaugurated today

Bhubaneswar: First CNG or natural gas-based cremation center inaugurated in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Wood will no longer be needed, said reports.

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi inaugurated the CNG Crematorium in Bhubaneswar.

While constructing, natural gas-based cremation centers in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack at a cost of 16 crores, the Union Minister inaugurated the first one at Dharma Vihar crematorium in Khandagiri.

Further, it will be opened in Iginia and later in Cuttack Khannagar. This cremation system will promote cleaner fuels and improve the atmosphere and reduce carbon emissions. The cremation center opened in Dharam Vihar has two furnaces.

It takes just an hour to cremate a body using CNG, said reports. However, the BMC has been given responsibility for its maintenance after the inauguration. The key of the cremation center has been handed over to a local corporator while Aparajita targeted him for not attending the inaugural meeting despite being invited.