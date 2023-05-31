First AC bus service from Sheragada of Ganjam to Puri launched

Bhubaneswar: The first Air Conditioned bus service from Sheragada in Ganjam district of Odisha to Puri, the famous Jagannath Dham, was launched today. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the said bus service on Wednesday through Video Conferencing.

As per reports, the first AC bus from Sheragada to Puri, named as Jagannath Express, made its maiden journey today. The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) began this service.

The CM launched the said bus service by waiving the flag. On this occasion he said that now it will be convenient for the people of Sheragada area to travel Puri without any hassle. Especially, during the month of Kartika, since many people from this area visit Puri for habisha, this bus service will be very much beneficial for them.

May it be 5T or school transformation, Ganjam district is always ahead. The renovation of Goddess Taratarini temple has brought immense joy for the people of this district.

Similarly, the school transformation under 5T initiative has highly encouraged students and their parents.

In the field of Panchayati Raj Ganjam got Best District Panchayat Award under National Panchayat Award – 2023. The CM congratulated for this.

MP Chandrasekhar Sahu, Ganjam District Collector, officers of OSRTC and representatives of the panchayat were present on this occasion.