First 3 Covid Patients Administered Plasma In Ganjam Recover
Berhampur: The first three Covid-19 patients who were administered plasma at TATA Covid Hospital at Sitalapalli have been cured, said the Ganjam administration today.
Glad to share that the first three patients who were given Plasma have been cured in Tata Hospital, shared the District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange via a tweet.
Glad to share that these are the first three patients who got Plasma & got cured in Tata Hospital. We appreciate the efforts of our doctors. We request all cured patients to come forward for plasma donation @CMO_Odisha @HFWOdisha @SRC_Odisha pic.twitter.com/waVUD74xjf
— Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam (@Ganjam_Admin) July 28, 2020