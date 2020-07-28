First 3 Covid Patients Administered Plasma In Ganjam Recover

By KalingaTV Bureau

Berhampur: The first three Covid-19 patients who were administered plasma at TATA Covid Hospital at Sitalapalli have been cured, said the Ganjam administration today.

Glad to share that the first three patients who were given Plasma have been cured in Tata Hospital, shared the District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange via a tweet.

You might also like
State

Anganwadi, ASHA workers teach lessons to lockdown violators in Odisha’s Bhadrak

State

Half Brunt Body Of Girl Found With Tied Limbs In Odisha’s Khordha

State

DGP Odisha Issues SOP For Covid Management At Police Stations

State

Revenue Inspector Arrested For Accepting Bribe In Odisha’s Bhadrak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.