Firing over petty issue leaves one injured in Nuapada

Nuapada: A youth sustained critical injury following a firing over a petty issue in Odisha’s Nuapada district on Saturday.

According to reports, an argument broke out between two youths for some unknown reason at Darlipada village under Komna police station of the district. Irate over the altercation, one of them fired bullets at the other person causing him injured.

The injured person has been identified as the resident of Lakhna village.

On being informed, Komna police reached the spot and arrested the concerned youth while he was trying to flee. Cops also seized the gun from his possession.