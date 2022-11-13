Firing over land dispute leaves one dead in Rourkela

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead in broad daylight over a land dispute at Jharitola Basti area under Jhiripani police limits of Rourkela on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bancha Tanti and the killer as Chunu Oram.

According to reports, Bancha Tanti and Chunu Oram had some arguments over encroaching a government land in Jharitola Basti area under Jhiripani police station limits. However, it turned ugly after Chunu fired at Bancha.

Family members and some neighbours rushed Bancha to a Nursing Home for treatment in a critical condition. Later, he was shifted to the Ispat General Hospital as his condition deteriorated. Unfortunately, he died while undergoing treatment at the health centre.

Later, some locals staged a road blockade on the Koel Nagar – Jhiripani route for around two hours demanding compensation for the family of Bancha.

A team of local police rushed to the spot and managed to lift the road blockade and formed a special team to arrest the killer.