Firing in Odisha’s Begunia due to family feud: Youth admitted to hospital in critical condition

Khordha: A youth sustained critical injury after he was shot by one of his relatives on Friday. The incident took place in Begunia’s Nuasahi in Khordha district of Odisha.

The injured youth has been identified as Bibhu Prasad Jena of Odagan in Nayagarh district.

As per reports, a relative of the victim opened fire at Bibhu Prasad for which he sustained critical injury. The culprit fled from the scene immediately after the incident.

Family member of Bibhu rushed him to Khordha hospital in a critical condition. However, as his health condition deteriorated he was then shifted to Bhubaneswar.

Reason behind the shootout is said to be family feud. After getting information Police rushed to the spot and took control of the situation. Further probe of the case is underway.