Firing in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar: Army Officer arrested

Bhubaneswar: At least one person sustained injury as he was shot in his hand in Bharatpur area in the capital city of Odisha on Monday night. One person has been held in this connection.

As per reports, a verbal spat began between an Army official and his neighbour due to some reason which took an ugly turn as the Army personnel took out a gun and fired at the other. As a result of the firing, the victim reportedly sustained gun-shot injury on his arm.

After getting information about the incident, Khandagiri Police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim. The accused Army personnel was arrested in this connection. Further investigation of the case is underway.

(More details awaited)