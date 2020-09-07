Firing in bhubaneswar

Firing in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar: Army Officer arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: At least one person sustained injury as he was shot in his hand in Bharatpur area in the capital city of Odisha on Monday night. One person has been held in this connection.

As per reports, a verbal spat began between an Army official and his neighbour due to some reason which took an ugly turn as the Army personnel took out a gun and fired at the other. As a result of the firing, the victim reportedly sustained gun-shot injury on his arm.

Related News

Cuttack city reports 247 new Covid-19 positives, Tally rises…

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone…

East Coast Railway takes elaborate initiatives to contain…

3034 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

After getting information about the incident, Khandagiri Police rushed to the spot and rescued the victim. The accused Army personnel was arrested in this connection. Further investigation of the case is underway.

(More details awaited)

You might also like
State

BMC’s ‘Sampark Abhiyan’ Gets Overwhelming Response On Day 1

State

Cuttack city reports 247 new Covid-19 positives, Tally rises to 6422

State

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone falsely, says Barsha

State

East Coast Railway takes elaborate initiatives to contain Covid-19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7