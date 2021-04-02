Firefighter Risks Life To Save Woman From Well In Cuttack Dist Of Odisha

By Moses Baliarsingh
firefighter rescued a woman from a well

Banki: In a heart-wrenching incident, a firefighter risked his own life to save the life of a woman who had fallen into an abandoned well at Khajuripada area under Banki police limits in Cuttack district.

Locals were all praise for the firefighter for his exemplary courage. He has become the talk of the town for his bravery. He has been identified as Lipun Muduli.

According to reports, forest fire has spread in a ‘Sal’ forest under Banki tehsil. The fire is slowly spreading to farmlands and cashew orchards.

The woman, who was at the cashew orchard, tried to run towards her farm after the forest fire spread towards her. In a bid to save herself from the forest fire, the woman tried to run but accidentally she fell into an isolated well near the farmland.

Luckily, a villager was present at the spot and saw the woman falling into the well and alerted other villagers. On being informed, a firefighter team who were engaged to douse the flames in the area came to her rescue.

Lipun slid a ladder into the well and got down to rescue the woman. He rescued the woman safely but he himself fell unconscious after the rescue operation. He was soon admitted to the local hospital where his condition is stated to be stable after treatment.

