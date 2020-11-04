Firecracker seized in Odisha

Firecrackers worth Rs.25 lakh seized in Odisha’s Talcher, 2 detained: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Talcher: Firecrackers worth Rs. 25 lakh was seized in Hatatota area of Talcher in Angul district of Odisha on Tuesday. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

As per reports, one Tima Sahu had illegally stored the huge amount of firecrackers in his house in Hatatota area of Talcher.

After getting information about the illegal storing of firecrackers Police and officers of the district administration conducted a raid in the house on Tuesday late night and seized the firecrackers.

As per reports, these firecrackers had been stored to be sold illegally during upcoming Diwali.

It has also been learnt that a coaching centre and an ATM kiosk are there near the house where the firecrackers had been stored. It would have been a big problem, if there would have happen any accident due to the firecrackers, said district administration.

You might also like
State

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Odisha in next 24 hours, says MeT Dept

State

One Killed As Bike Falls Off Bridge In Odisha’s Angul

State

Aditya Dash Death Case: Orissa HC Expresses Displeasure Over Crime Branch…

State

Bhubaneswar reports 75 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 29,454

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.