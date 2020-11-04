Talcher: Firecrackers worth Rs. 25 lakh was seized in Hatatota area of Talcher in Angul district of Odisha on Tuesday. Two persons have been detained in this connection.

As per reports, one Tima Sahu had illegally stored the huge amount of firecrackers in his house in Hatatota area of Talcher.

After getting information about the illegal storing of firecrackers Police and officers of the district administration conducted a raid in the house on Tuesday late night and seized the firecrackers.

As per reports, these firecrackers had been stored to be sold illegally during upcoming Diwali.

It has also been learnt that a coaching centre and an ATM kiosk are there near the house where the firecrackers had been stored. It would have been a big problem, if there would have happen any accident due to the firecrackers, said district administration.